How to download PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update without parsing the package error

The PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update has been released globally on 8th September 2020, i.e., today. The latest version of the popular battle royale game will have the new Erangel 2.0 map, Cheer Park 2.0, improvements in the Livik map and a bunch of other modes and features.

The PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update is available to download from the Google and Apple app stores, and the official patch notes are also out. The in-game servers were have taken down for maintenance for the update, which requires 1.8 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.27 GB on iOS phones.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update on Play Store

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update APK download link: Click here.

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update OBB download link: Click here.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Enable the install from unknown sources option, if you haven't done so already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file. However, please do not open it.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game.

How to avoid 'Parsing the package error' while installing?

If you encounter an error message stating: There was an error parsing the message, consider redownloading the APK and OBB files and following the same above steps. Also, make sure to check if your device meets the minimum system requirements.

Players who update the game between 8th September and 13th September (UTC +0) will receive the following rewards:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

There will be no downtime, i.e., the servers will not go down for maintenance during the update.

Here's the tour of the new Erangel Map in PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update:

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

New classic mode gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik improvements (New weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-themed gameplay

Payload mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween infection mode (available from 23rd October)

Graphic quality upgrades

Cheer Park: Training ground updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from 23rd October)

After the 1.0 update, the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will also come out on 15th September 2020. Players would then be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.