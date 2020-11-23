How to download PUBG Mobile 1.1 Vietnamese version (VN) using APK + OBB and TapTap store method

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly among the most played battle royale titles around the world. The title also features several region-specific versions and PUBG Mobile VN is one among them.

The Vietnamese version is published by VNG Games publishing and is restricted to the Google Play Store and App Store of the region.

The users from other regions can download this particular version using the APK and OBB files and stores like TapTap.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Vietnamese (VN) Version download using APK + OBB and TapTap store

APK and OBB

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Vietnamese (VN) APK + OBB: Click here

The size of the zip file containing the APK and OBB is 602.1 MB.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Vietnam using the APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download the zip file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Extract the zip file. Enable the "Install from unknown source" option if you haven’t done it previously.

Step 3: Install the APK file. However, do not open it yet.

Step 4: Copy the ‘com.vng.pubgmobile’ folder to Android/OBB. After the files are copied, the users can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Vietnamese version.

If the players encounter an error message while installation stating "There was an error parsing the package" then they trying installing the APK again. If the problem persists, they can consider downloading the file again.

TapTap

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Vietnamese version via TapTap:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from the official website. The players can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Enable the install from the unknown option by navigating through the phone’s settings. The players can do this by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the application and search for PUBG Mobile Vietnam.

Step 4: Press on the most relevant result and press the download button. The game will be downloaded and installed.

