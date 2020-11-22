How to download PUBG Mobile 1.1 Korean Version (KR) APK + OBB and TapTap store method

PUBG Mobile has multiple region-specific versions worldwide, which are published by various companies. PUBG Mobile Korea is one among them, and is one of the most popular alternatives to the global version of the game.

It is published by PUBG Corporation and is similar to the global version, except for a few changes in the form of events, Donkatsu medal, and more. The game is restricted to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of the Korea and Japan regions.

However, users from other regions can download it using APK and OBB files, or via an external store like TapTap.

In this article, we provide a guide to download PUBG Mobile's Korean version using APK and OBB files and the TapTap store.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Korean Version download using APK + OBB and TapTap store

APK and OBB files

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Korean Version APK and OBB file download link: Click here

The size of the zip file is 1.37 GB, so the players have to ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the zip file. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the zip file via the link provided above.

Step 2: Extract the zip file and install the APK file. However, do not open it yet.

(Before installing the APK file, ensure that the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option is enabled on your device.)

Step 3: Copy the entire ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder to Android/OBB.

After the file is copied, the users can enjoy playing the Korean version of the game.

TapTap

Follow the steps given below to download the install the game via TapTap

Step 1: Download and install the TapTap application from the official website. However, enable the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option by navigating through the phone’s setting.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile Korea and touch the most relevant result.

Step 3: Touch the download button. The game will be downloaded and installed, after which it can be run as usual.

