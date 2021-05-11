How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 update (global version): APK+OBB download links for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update has finally been released, and fans are immensely excited about the new features in the game.

Players will receive 2888 BP, 100 AG and Banana Bonanza (3d) for downloading the latest version of the game before May 16th.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version using the APK file of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 update (global version) using APK file

To download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 update, players do not need the OBB file; the APK file will suffice.

There are two variants of the APK file available on the official PUBG Mobile website, as shown in the picture below:

Two different versions of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK file

Here are the links to both of the files:

Regular version: Click here

Small/Compact version: Click here

(The sizes of the regular version and the compact version of the APK file are 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively. Players must ensure that they have sufficient space available on their devices before downloading either of the files.)

Players can follow these steps to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Players must download the preferred version of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK file.

Step 2: After the file is downloaded, they must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if they haven’t done so previously.

Step 3: Players will then have to locate and install the file.

Note: In the compact version, players will have to download the resource packs in-game. Meanwhile, users can start playing the game as soon as the installation is complete in the regular version.

Step 4: Players can log in and enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version on their Android devices.

If players face an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

