PUBG Mobile 1.4 update size revealed for Android and iOS devices

Like any other game, PUBG Mobile receives periodic updates that bring a variety of new features to the title.

The 1.4 version of PUBG Mobile has finally been released. Players can download it to check out all the new features in the game, including exclusive Godzilla vs Kong content, a new vehicle, a shooting mode, and more.

This article takes a look at the size of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update and other details.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update: APK download link, file size, new features, and more

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update

Size for Android, iOS devices and other details

According to the official patch notes, the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update requires 660MB storage on Android devices and 1.67 GB on iOS devices:

"This update requires 660 MB of storage space on Android devices. The iOS version requires 1.67 GB. Please note that players on different versions cannot team up with each other, so please update as soon as possible."

Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices before updating the game.

The game servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and users can start playing the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version as soon as they download it.

Here are the rewards that players will receive for downloading the update before May 16:

2888 BP 100 AG Banana Bonanza (3d)

Features

Here are a few of the features of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version as stated in the patch notes:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Basic Performance Improvements

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Security Improvements

New Friends Features

Users can click here to read the detailed patch notes.

Also read: When is Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) coming to Play Store? Expected release date, APK pre-registration, and more