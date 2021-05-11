PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update: APK download link, file size, new features, and more

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is finally out, and players are very excited to try out all the new features and additions.

Players who have an older version of PUBG Mobile will not be able to enjoy the game alongside players with the latest version.

Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version via the Google Play Store. They can also use the APK file which is present on the official website of the game to do so.

This article provides players with information about the latest update, including the APK download link, size, features, and more.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Everything to know about the PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update

APK Download link and size

Download link of PUBG Mobile 1.4 update: Click here

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK file is 990MB. Meanwhile, the size of the in-game patches will vary slightly. Players must make sure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version:

Step 1: Players must first download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update. They can do so via the link given above.

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded, players should locate and install the APK file. Before doing so, they should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 3: Players can open PUBG Mobile after the installation is complete.

Step 4: After the in-game patches are complete, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy the latest version of the BR title.

If players face a parsing error, they should consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

New features

Here are some of the new features that have been added to PUBG Mobile with the 1.4 update:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

Map Improvements

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

Security Zone

Other System Improvements

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Improvements to Cheer Park

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Readers can click here to read the complete patch notes.

Rewards

Here are the rewards that players will obtain for updating PUBG Mobile to the latest version between May 11th and May 16th:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3d)

