How to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK update on Android

After the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta launch last month, the entire community has been buzzing about the patch and its features. The developers revealed the patch earlier today, putting an end to the player base's long anticipation. Additionally, the download link for the latest version of the game is also easily accessible.

As with all previous updates, developers have announced a specific set of rewards for players who download the update. They will receive the following items for getting the updated version between 14 September and 19 September: 2888 BP, 100 AG, Justice Defender Backpack (3d).

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 update using APK file

PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK download link: Click here

Users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.6 version using only the APK file present on the official website. There is no need for a separate OBB. They can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version on Android devices.

Note: The PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK file size provided on the site is 1.1 GB. Players are advised to keep sufficient space available on their device.

Step 1: First, players will need to download the APK file for the latest update via the link given above.

Step 2: Next, they will have to toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option on their Android device before installing the APK.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, users can open PUBG Mobile and then sign in to play the game. Unlike the compact version, there is no need to download the resource packs separately.

In case an error message crops up during the installation process. The user will have to re-download the file from the website and follow the instructions provided above again.

Patch notes for PUBG Mobile 1.6

Many changes have arrived in the title, including a new mode, re-introduction of older ones, and more. Here's an overview of the patch notes shipped with the update:

New Mode – Flora Menace

Returning game modes – Metro Royale, Vikendi, Titans: Last Stand, Survive Till Dawn, Payload 2.0 and more.

New social features – Feature to share highlights.

Experience improvements – New playoffs in All-Talent Championship, improved effects and performance.

Royale Pass Month 3: Chef's Special starts on 17 September 2021

Cycle 1 Season 2 starts 17 September 2021

Click here to read the complete PUBG Mobile 1.6 patch notes.

