How to download PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK file on low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile 1.8 is now available to all users worldwide. It is expected to deliver a significantly better overall gaming experience with new content and improvements to current features. Although Spider-Man-themed mode has caught the player’s attention, the Aftermath also brings unique elements.

Users will eventually have to update the game since users on different versions cannot invite each other. As a result, gamers can update their game before January 18, 2022, to become eligible for additional rewards BP, AG, and a helmet.

Android users can download the update through their respective stores or the APK file.

Steps to install PUBG Mobile 1.8 version using APK file

The developers provide two APK files for Android users on the official website. The first is the complete or regular file that players. In contrast, the second is the most compact version that gamers can fit on their mobile device. Here is a guide they can follow:

Step 1: Players can access PUBG Mobile’s official website by pressing this link.

Download the desired APK file (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After arriving at the homepage, users must select and download the desired type of APK file. The following are the available options, along with their corresponding sizes:

Regular APK: 952 MB

Compact APK: 589 MB

The difference in size is offset by the fact that users must download an additional resource pack with the compact APK when they boot the game for the first time.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, users can navigate through their devices to locate and install the APK. They will also need to enable the Install from Unknown Source option before proceeding ahead.

Users can sign in to enjoy 1.8 version (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: Subsequently, players who have used the regular or the complete APK can enjoy playing the latest version by signing in to their account.

However, users utilizing the compact APK must download the resource pack before accessing the game. After the resource pack has been downloaded, these gamers can also enjoy the new update.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India as per the government's guidelines. Gamers from all over the country are advised to avoid installing and playing the Battle Royale title through any method.

