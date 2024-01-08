How to download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update on iOS and Android devices

The PUBG Mobile 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it various features. Some significant highlights include the new Shadow Force-themed mode, Metro Royale updates, and the World of Wonder updates. Gamers who download the new iteration between January 8 and January 21 will receive free 3,000 BP and 100 AG, along with a Shinobi Warzone Lobby Theme (3d).

Gamers on iOS can get the latest version from the Apple App Store, while those on the Android platform can visit the Google Play Store to do so. The section below provides a detailed guide on how to download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update on Android devices

The new version began rolling out on January 8, 2024, and is available globally to everyone. The steps to download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update on Android devices via the Google Play Store are as follows:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and search for the game. Multiple results will show up on the screen.

Open the Google Play Store application and search for the game. Multiple results will show up on the screen. Step 2: Tap on the relevant result and click the “Update” button. This will download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update on your device. The Android update size is 837 MB. Ensure that you have sufficient space for the download.

Tap on the relevant result and click the “Update” button. This will download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update on your device. The Android update size is 837 MB. Ensure that you have sufficient space for the download. Step 3: Launch the game and try out the added features.

Alternatively, gamers on Android have the option to use other available app stores. For instance, Samsung users can employ the Galaxy Store.

Guide to download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update on iOS devices

If you own an iOS device and wish to download PUBG Mobile 3.0 update, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch the Apple App Store on your relevant device.

Launch the Apple App Store on your relevant device. Step 2: Look up the battle royale title using the search option.

Look up the battle royale title using the search option. Step 3: Click on the 'Update' icon to start downloading the latest version on your device. The game’s 3.0 version will soon be installed.

The developers have specified that the iOS update size is 2.35 GB. Thus, ensure you have enough space to install the file successfully.

Main features of the 3.0 version

Listed below are some key features of the 3.0 update:

New themed mode: Shadow Force (featuring Respawn Battle, Shadow Blade, Skytether Hook, Proxy Scout, and more).

Metro Royale updates (featuring new Arctic Base map, mechanics, and more).

World of Wonder updates (featuring new game parameter settings, gameplay device improvements, editor improvements, and more).

General updates (Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, vehicle, animation, basic settings).

Furthermore, Cycle 6 Season 16 will reach the battle royale title on January 14, 2024.

Disclaimer: Indian players are advised to refrain from playing the game on their devices due to the ban imposed on it. However, they can engage in BGMI, a separate IP created to cater to players in the country.