How to download PUBG Mobile 3.1 update on Android and iOS

Millions of gamers worldwide are eagerly waiting to download the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update. The patch will celebrate the popular BR title's sixth anniversary and introduce plenty of new features that will change the meta. It is scheduled to go live today (March 13, 2024) at 10:00 am UTC on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile 3.1 update.

What are the steps required to download PUBG Mobile 3.1 update on Android devices?

The new PUBG Mobile version began rolling out yesterday (March 12, 2024) and will be available globally to everyone by today (March 13, 2024).

Here are the steps you can follow to download the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update on Android devices via the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for the title. Multiple results may show up on the screen.

Step 2: Choose the relevant result and click the “Update” button. This will download the latest version of the game on your device. The 3.1 update's size for Android is 869 MB.

Step 3: Launch the updated title and try out the new features.

It should be noted that Android users can also use other app stores. For instance, Samsung users can use the Galaxy Store and the Huawei Store.

If you want to download the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK, you can do so by visiting the game's official website. The link on the home page will redirect you to the Google Play Store, from where you can download the latest version of the title. The download link will be updated once the update goes live.

What are the steps required to download PUBG Mobile 3.1 update on iOS devices?

To download PUBG Mobile 3.1 update on iOS devices, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch the Apple App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Look up the BR title using the search option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Update' icon to initiate the downloading process. The 3.1 version will be installed soon.

The PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size for iOS is 2.59 GB.

If you're using an emulator on your PC, you can follow the same steps to download the latest sixth-anniversary update on your computer. However, you must have a reliable Android emulator installed.

Note: Indian mobile players looking to download PUBG Mobile 3.1 update must remember that the game is banned in the country. Hence, they are advised not to download it. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).