How to download PUBG Mobile global version New Era update: Download link and step-by-step guide

The PUBG Mobile New Era update hit the global servers about a month back, and the Erangel 2.0 map has been the centre of attraction of this update. Apart from this, several other new features and improvements were implemented in-game.

This includes graphic quality upgrades, a new firearm — M1014, new game modes that will be made available this month, and more.

If you haven’t updated your game yet, then you can do so from Google Play Store; using the APK and OBB files; or via stores like TapTap.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from this country are not advised to download these games)

PUBG Mobile global version New Era update: Download link and step-by-step guide

Download link for the APK file: Click here

Download link for the OBB file: Click here

The size of the APK file is 63.6 MB, and the OBB file is 1.8 GB.

Follow the steps below to download and update this game using the APK and OBB files.

Step 1: Download both the files from the links above.

Step 2: Enable the install from unknown source option, if you haven’t enabled it yet.

Step 3: Located the APK file and install it. However, do not open it yet.

Step 4: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with the ‘com.tencent.ig ‘name if there isn’t one already).

Step 5: After the OBB file gets copied, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the PUBG Mobile global version.

In case you encounter an error while installing the APK file stating that ‘there was an error parsing the packaged’, you can consider downloading the APK file again and following the above steps.

