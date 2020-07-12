How to download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 update?

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 update from the TapTap.

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 features two versions of the Royale Pass that offer various perks.

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 (Image Credits: Hoga Toga)

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 update is going to be released on 14th July 2020 and will bring in a bunch of exclusive rewards like Avian Tyrant Set, M416 gun skin, character Pharoah and much more.

Unlike the 0.19.0 update, the Season 14 update is not available on the TapTap but is downloaded automatically in the game. So without further ado, let's get acquainted with the steps to download the PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 update.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 update

TapTap Download Link: https://bit.ly/2Wcn8iO

Download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14: Spark the Flame

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 update can be downloaded after it gets released by following the below-mentioned steps:

Firstly, update the game to its latest version i.e. 0.19.0 version from the TapTap. You can download the TapTap APK from the link mentioned above or if you are an iOS user, you can download it from the Apple Store Open the PUBG Mobile Korea app on your Android or iOS device. On the loading screen of the game, there will be a small in-game update displayed. The update will start getting downloaded automatically. It can take around two minutes for the download to get over. The previously locked RP section will get unlocked automatically. Click on the Royale Pass (RP) icon on the main screen of the game and start completing Season 14 missions!

PUBG Mobile Korea has released two versions of Season 14 Royale Pass that offer different perks. The first one is the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass that costs 600 UC. After purchasing this pass, players would be able to unlock elite missions.

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 Royale Pass Price

Elite Upgrade Plus is the second edition of Season 14 Royale Pass that instantly unlocks additional rewards and costs 1800 UC. Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 will return in celebration of the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass.

Along with this, an RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google will be available and will include both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously. Here are the complete details of the RP Prime subscription:

