PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update APK + OBB download link for Android

A step by step guide to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update APK.

The size of PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 update is around 1.9 GB for Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update

PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update has officially released and has added a bunch of new features like the Livik Map, Bonfire Mode, new vehicles, guns, etc to the game. PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Korean version update is not available on the Play Store for any regions except Korea & Japan.

The game's Korean version can be downloaded from TapTap application. The size of PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update is around 1.9 GB. However, the players can also install the game using APK and OBB files. The download link for the APK + OBB files is provided below along with the steps to install them.

PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update APK+OBB download

PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update APK and OBB download link: https://bit.ly/2O4kjM4

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update

Click on the link above and download the APK and OBB files. Locate the downloaded files and install the APK file. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.pubg.krmobile' in Android>>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile Korean app and enjoy the latest update.

Make sure that you have at least 2 GB of free storage in your device. In case a problem arises with parsing the package, try downloading the APK and OBB files again.

Here's the tour of the latest Livik Map:

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 will officially release on 14th July 2020. The players can upgrade their Royale Pass to Elite Royale Pass to unlock exclusive rewards.

