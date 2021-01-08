How to download PUBG Mobile Korean (Kr) version APK file: Step-by-step TapTap Store guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile has numerous region-specific or localized versions such as KRJP, TW, Vietnam, and more.

The Korean version of the game is quite popular, and many even consider it to be the best alternative for the global version. It is published by Krafton Inc. and features various in-game elements like the Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to purchase crates in the in-game shop.

Players from Korea and Japan can directly get the game from Google Play Store. Meanwhile, players from other countries can download the game using TapTap.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korean (Kr) version from TapTap

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version via TapTap.

Step 1: Players first have to download the TapTap application from the official website. They can click on the link provided below to visit the website.

TapTap Website: Click here

Step 2: They should then locate APK and install the application. Before installing, they have to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously.

Players can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They should next open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile Korea (KR).

Step 4: Players can then click on the relevant result and press the download button. In case they have an old version of the game on their device, they will find an update button instead.

Step 5: After the game is downloaded and installed, players can enjoy playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

Note: The time taken for the download will vary according to the internet speed.

