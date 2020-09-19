The PUBG Mobile Korean version is one of the most popular alternatives to the global version. Many players prefer to play it as this game offers a ton of cosmetic items like gun skins, character outfits, vehicle skins, and more at a low price.

Those who can't afford to spend money in the game can still obtain a bunch of exclusive skins in the PUBG Mobile Korean version through various events and challenges. Moreover, a player can also play with his/her global version counterparts as both the applications share the same servers.

As the game is only made for Korean and Japenese players, here's a widely used method to install the latest version of this game.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Korean version APK and OBB files:

PUBG Mobile KR latest update APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile KR latest update OBB download link: Click here

Download the APK and OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on the phone and click on this downloaded file: Android_trunk_No73_1.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk. Allow installation from unknown sources, and if it is hasn't been enabled, players must do so from Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, they have to create a new folder: 'com.pubg.krmobile' in Android/OBB. User have to then copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. They can finally open the PUBG Mobile KR app and enjoy the game.

Installation tips

#1 If players face an error message stating, 'there is a problem parsing the package', then they can consider downloading the files again.

#2 Players should try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if they are using a 4G connection, they must not perform any other tasks on their device.

#3 Ensure that the device has sufficient storage space, in this case, around 2 GB.

#4 Make sure the device has enough charge while downloading the update.

