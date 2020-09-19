The PUBG Mobile Korean version is one of the most popular alternatives to the global version. Many players prefer to play it as this game offers a ton of cosmetic items like gun skins, character outfits, vehicle skins, and more at a low price.
Those who can't afford to spend money in the game can still obtain a bunch of exclusive skins in the PUBG Mobile Korean version through various events and challenges. Moreover, a player can also play with his/her global version counterparts as both the applications share the same servers.
As the game is only made for Korean and Japenese players, here's a widely used method to install the latest version of this game.
Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Korean version APK and OBB files:
PUBG Mobile KR latest update APK download link: Click here
PUBG Mobile KR latest update OBB download link: Click here
- Download the APK and OBB files of the game from the above link.
- Open file manager on the phone and click on this downloaded file: Android_trunk_No73_1.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk.
- Allow installation from unknown sources, and if it is hasn't been enabled, players must do so from Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources.
- Once the installation of the APK file is complete, they have to create a new folder: 'com.pubg.krmobile' in Android/OBB.
- User have to then copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory.
- They can finally open the PUBG Mobile KR app and enjoy the game.
Installation tips
#1 If players face an error message stating, 'there is a problem parsing the package', then they can consider downloading the files again.
#2 Players should try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if they are using a 4G connection, they must not perform any other tasks on their device.
#3 Ensure that the device has sufficient storage space, in this case, around 2 GB.
#4 Make sure the device has enough charge while downloading the update.
Published 19 Sep 2020, 16:35 IST