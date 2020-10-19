How to download PUBG Mobile Korean version through TapTap Store: Step-by-step guide and download tips

There are several versions of PUBG Mobile which are played around the world, and one of the most popular ones is the Korean or the KRJP version.

The Korean version of the game is published by PUBG Corporation and is very similar to the global version of the game. However, there are a lot of exclusive in-game events in PUBG Mobile Korea or KR. This version also has a unique currency/token, called Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to open crates.

Players from the Korea and Japan region can directly download the game from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If players from other regions want to download the game, they can do so by using the APK and OBB files of the game or via stores like TapTap.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download and play PUBG Mobile's Korean version through the TapTap Store.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korean version through TapTap Store

Follow the steps given below to download and play PUBG Mobile's Korean version through the TapTap Store:

Step 1: Download the TapTap store from the official website. You can also click this link to visit the website.

Step 2: Install the application. (Before installing it, remember to enable the 'install from an unknown source' option if you haven’t done it already)

Step 3: Search for PUBG Mobile Korea using the search bar. Click on the most relevant result and press the download button.

The game will be downloaded and installed.

Tips

#1 Before downloading the game, ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on your device.

#2 Avoid downloading the game using an unstable internet connection as it might stop midway. The time taken for the download to be completed will vary according to the internet speed.

#3 If you are downloading the game using mobile data, ensure that you close all background applications on your device.