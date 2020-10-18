PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for today (18th October): Code for Noh Mask (Red)

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like outfits and gun skins, most of which can be obtained from the in-game shop or via the Royale Pass. However, these methods require players to spend UC, which is the in-game currency.

There are a number of ways to get these items for free, and redeem codes are one of the best ways to do so. However, there is a downside as these codes have a limit set upon them.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for Noh Mask (Red)

It is crucial to note that users who have already availed of the Noh Mask using the previous redeem code will not be able to use this one.

Redeem Code: BFHMZGZJ73

(Note: The mask which you will receive using this redeem code is not permanent and will last only for three days)

Follow the steps given below to use Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: To use the redeem code, visit the official PUBG Mobile redemption center. You can also click this link to visit the website.

Step 2: Fill in all the required information like the PUBG Mobile ID, Redeem Code and the verification code.

Step 3: Click on the redeem button.

Users would have to confirm the details.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, prompting the user to confirm the details they have entered.

Step 5: After you have checked it, click on the OK button.

After the redemption process is successful, you will be able to collect the reward from the mail section of the game.

Redeem the reward from the mail section

The Redeem Codes have a stipulated usage limit set on them. If you encounter an error message stating that the ‘redemption limit is reached’, it means that the code is completely exhausted and cannot be used any further.

