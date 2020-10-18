Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Dyland Maximus Zidane, aka Dyland Pros or Sultan Proslo, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators from Indonesia. He has a vast fan following around the world and is immensely popular in the Free Fire community.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, lifetime Stats, and other details.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002, and his in-game name is ‘SULTAN.INDO!’. He is also the leader of the guild – BOSUPROS.

Lifetime Stats

Sultan Proslo has played 818 matches in the squad mode and has triumphed in 285 games with a win rate of 34.41%. He has also killed 2085 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.91.

The YouTuber also has 26 victories from 98 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 26.53%. He has also racked up 304 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.22 in this mode.

When it comes to the solo matches, Sultan Proslo has played 544 games and has won 58 of them, which makes his win rate of 10.66%. He has also bagged 1490 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.07.

Since Ranked Season 18 began a few days ago, Sultan Proslo hasn’t played many ranked games yet.

Sultan Proslo's YouTube channel

Sultan Proslo's YouTube channel is called Dyland PROS. He presently boasts more than 11.9 million subscribers and has uploaded 1118 videos on his channel, with over 895 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Sultan Proslo's social media accounts

Dyland is quite active on Facebook and Instagram.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

