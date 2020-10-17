Create
Free Fire character list after the addition of KSHMR's K character

Image Credits: ff.garena.com
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 17 Oct 2020, 15:42 IST
Feature
Characters in Garena Free Fire play a crucial role as all of them, except the default ones of Adam and Eve, have unique in-game abilities that assist players in getting the Booyah! This feature separates this title from several others of the same genre on the mobile platform.

Free Fire currently offers 33 characters, with the latest addition being the K character, added in the game as part of a collaboration with American artist KSHMR. For the time being, it is available via the Faded Wheel.

In this article, we list down all the characters available in this game after adding the KSHRM's character.

Free Fire character list after the addition of KSHMR's K character

#1 A124 - Thrill of Battle

A124
A124

#2 Adam

Adam
Adam
#3 Alok - Drop the Beat

Alok
Alok

#4 Alvaro - Art of Demolition

Alvaro
Alvaro

#5 Andrew - Armor Specialist

Andrew
Andrew
#6 Antonio - Gangster's Spirit

Antonio
Antonio

#7 Caroline - Agility

Caroline
Caroline

#8 Clu - Tracing Steps

Clu
Clu

#9 Eve

Eve
Eve
#10 Ford - Iron Will

Ford
Ford

#11 Hayato - Bushido

Hayato
Hayato

#12 Jai - Raging Reload

Jai
Jai

#13 Joseph - Nutty Movement

Joseph
Joseph
#14 Jota - Sustained Raids

Jota
Jota

#15 K - Master of All

K
K

#16 Kapella - Healing Song

Kapella
Kapella

#17 Kelly - Dash

Kelly
Kelly
#18 Kla - Muay Thai

Kla
Kla

#19 Laura - Sharp Shooter

Laura
Laura

#20 Luqueta - Hat Trick

Luqueta
Luqueta

#21 Maxim - Gluttony

Maxim
Maxim
#22 Miguel - Crazy Slayer

Miguel
Miguel

#23 Misha - Afterburner

Misha
Misha

#24 Moco - Hacker's Eye

Moco
Moco

#25 Nikita - Firearms Expert

Nikita
Nikita
#26 Notora - Racer's Blessing

Notora
Notora

#27 Olivia - Healing touch

Olivia
Olivia

#28 Paloma - Arms-dealing

Paloma
Paloma

#29 Rafael - Dead Silent

Rafael
Rafael
#30 Shani - Gear Recycle

Shanni
Shanni

#31 Steffie - Painted Refuge

Steffie
Steffie

#32 Wolfrahh - Limelight

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

#33 Wukong - Camouflage

Wukong
Wukong

Published 17 Oct 2020, 15:42 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide
