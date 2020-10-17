Characters in Garena Free Fire play a crucial role as all of them, except the default ones of Adam and Eve, have unique in-game abilities that assist players in getting the Booyah! This feature separates this title from several others of the same genre on the mobile platform.
Free Fire currently offers 33 characters, with the latest addition being the K character, added in the game as part of a collaboration with American artist KSHMR. For the time being, it is available via the Faded Wheel.
In this article, we list down all the characters available in this game after adding the KSHRM's character.
Free Fire character list after the addition of KSHMR's K character
#1 A124 - Thrill of Battle
#2 Adam
#3 Alok - Drop the Beat
#4 Alvaro - Art of Demolition
#5 Andrew - Armor Specialist
#6 Antonio - Gangster's Spirit
#7 Caroline - Agility
#8 Clu - Tracing Steps
#9 Eve
#10 Ford - Iron Will
#11 Hayato - Bushido
#12 Jai - Raging Reload
#13 Joseph - Nutty Movement
#14 Jota - Sustained Raids
#15 K - Master of All
#16 Kapella - Healing Song
#17 Kelly - Dash
#18 Kla - Muay Thai
#19 Laura - Sharp Shooter
#20 Luqueta - Hat Trick
#21 Maxim - Gluttony
#22 Miguel - Crazy Slayer
#23 Misha - Afterburner
#24 Moco - Hacker's Eye
#25 Nikita - Firearms Expert
#26 Notora - Racer's Blessing
#27 Olivia - Healing touch
#28 Paloma - Arms-dealing
#29 Rafael - Dead Silent
#30 Shani - Gear Recycle
#31 Steffie - Painted Refuge
#32 Wolfrahh - Limelight
#33 Wukong - Camouflage
