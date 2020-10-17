Characters in Garena Free Fire play a crucial role as all of them, except the default ones of Adam and Eve, have unique in-game abilities that assist players in getting the Booyah! This feature separates this title from several others of the same genre on the mobile platform.

Free Fire currently offers 33 characters, with the latest addition being the K character, added in the game as part of a collaboration with American artist KSHMR. For the time being, it is available via the Faded Wheel.

In this article, we list down all the characters available in this game after adding the KSHRM's character.

Free Fire character list after the addition of KSHMR's K character

#1 A124 - Thrill of Battle

A124

#2 Adam

Adam

#3 Alok - Drop the Beat

Alok

#4 Alvaro - Art of Demolition

Alvaro

#5 Andrew - Armor Specialist

Andrew

#6 Antonio - Gangster's Spirit

Antonio

#7 Caroline - Agility

Caroline

#8 Clu - Tracing Steps

Clu

#9 Eve

Eve

#10 Ford - Iron Will

Ford

#11 Hayato - Bushido

Hayato

#12 Jai - Raging Reload

Jai

#13 Joseph - Nutty Movement

Joseph

#14 Jota - Sustained Raids

Jota

#15 K - Master of All

K

#16 Kapella - Healing Song

Kapella

#17 Kelly - Dash

Kelly

#18 Kla - Muay Thai

Kla

#19 Laura - Sharp Shooter

Laura

#20 Luqueta - Hat Trick

Luqueta

#21 Maxim - Gluttony

Maxim

#22 Miguel - Crazy Slayer

Miguel

#23 Misha - Afterburner

Misha

#24 Moco - Hacker's Eye

Moco

#25 Nikita - Firearms Expert

Nikita

#26 Notora - Racer's Blessing

Notora

#27 Olivia - Healing touch

Olivia

#28 Paloma - Arms-dealing

Paloma

#29 Rafael - Dead Silent

Rafael

#30 Shani - Gear Recycle

Shanni

#31 Steffie - Painted Refuge

Steffie

#32 Wolfrahh - Limelight

Wolfrahh

#33 Wukong - Camouflage

Wukong

