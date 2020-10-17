How to reach Grandmaster in Free Fire quickly

Free Fire features a rank system with seven ranks, with Bronze being the lowest and Grandmaster the highest. Players desire to reach the topmost tier as it not only provides a sense of accomplishment, but they can also brag about doing so to friends.

Reaching the topmost tier is not easy, as only 300 players from a specific region can achieve it. Also, there is no particular threshold of the rank points that players need to surpass to get to this tier, as it varies.

The players must work hard and be persistent with their efforts to reach Grand Master. In this article, we provide some tips to attain this level in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Tips to reach Grandmaster quickly

#1 Timing the start of the rank push

Pushing the rank at the beginning of the new ranked season always provides an add-on since many players wouldn’t have began their journey, and there would be slightly lesser competition in general.

As the Ranked Season 17 ended yesterday, players can get an advantage by immediately kickstarting their journey towards Grandmaster in Free Fire.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations for DJ Alok

Advertisement

#2 Playing with the same teammates

Whether it is the Clash Squad mode or Battle Royale mode, playing with the same teammates who also wish to push the rank helps players improve their coordination. It also likely increase the chances of emerging victorious in more matches.

#3 Use of the right character and getting good at using all weapons

Gamers must use characters that synergize well with their playing style. Also, choosing the right character combination is necessary.

Players must be efficient with using all weapons also, since the loot is uncertain, and they must be able to make the best out of the available weapons. This is especially true when it comes to the BR mode

Also read: 3 most powerful characters in Free Fire