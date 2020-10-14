3 most powerful characters in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that features various characters with unique in-game abilities, active and passive. These powers affect the gameplay as they give you certain benefits, augmenting your playstyle and potentially helping defeat enemies during matches.

Other than traditional BR games, Free Fire has added the concept of gloo walls, which are an essential aspect of professional players' gameplay. Over the years, pros have used many different characters, providing perspective to upcoming gamers regarding which one is the best to use in the current meta.

Thus, picking the appropriate character becomes essential during competitive Free Fire matches, as they provide the best possible odds to showcase your talent and win games.

In this guide, we talk about the three most potent characters currently available in this game.

Most powerful characters in Free Fire

#1 Shimada Hayato

Shimada Hayato belongs to a legendary Samurai family, and he has a pretty good back story. The recent Awakened video also showcased him in his evolved form and sprinkled some light into his past.

Hayato has one of the best passive abilities in the game, known as Bushido, and it increases armour penetration when his HP gets low in the game.

His ability can be used to clutch lost fights and even win gunfights when the enemy catches you off-guard. This ability can help you turn the tables if you have good enough reflexes in Free Fire.

#2 Jai

Jai is the newest character in the game and is slowly becoming one of the most popular ones. He is based on Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and is the first Indian character in Free Fire.

His passive ability, Raging Reload, allows you to get back 45% or less ammo in your magazine. The value varies from weapon to weapon.

Overall, it is an excellent ability as it allows you to take down squads without worrying about ammo, as long as you are continually knocking enemies. Jai is an ideal pick for aggressive players who like to dominate enemies in Free Fire.

#3 DJ Alok

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning arguably the most powerful character in Free Fire, DJ Alok. He is based on the real-life Brazilian DJ with the same name and has one of the most useful active abilities in the game, called Drop the Beat.

It heals and speeds up his teammates and his health points in-game, which is invaluable in every circumstance.

His ability has various usages, such as healing, flanking, and rotation, making him one of the most beloved characters in Free Fire. Alok's power is used by almost every pro because of his evergreen usage scenarios.

Disclaimer: What may seem to be a good character for one person may not be for others. Several other characters may also be a favourite, depending on the choice and preference of players.

