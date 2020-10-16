Total Gaming vs Ankush Free Fire: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming and Ankush Free Fire are two well-known Free Fire content creators from India. They have massive fan bases and are quite popular in the country's gaming community due to their incredible gameplay and exemplary skills.

In this article, we compare their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Gyan Sujan vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Total Gaming has featured in 9268 squad matches and has secured 2403 victories, making his win rate 25.92%. He has also racked up over 34000 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 299 wins from 1587 matches in the duo mode, maintaining a win ratio of 18.84%. He also has 6200 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.81

Total Gaming also has 76 Booyahs in 878 solo matches, which translates to a win rate of 8.65%. He has also bagged 2225 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.77 in this mode.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

As the ranked season has just begun, Ajjubhai has played only 7 matches and has won 5 of them. He boasts a win rate of 71.42% and has 22 kills with a K/D ratio of 11.

Ankush Free Fire’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

Ankush has played 20272 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8425 of them, making his win rate 41.55%. He also has 72571 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 6.13.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 1189 wins from 2907 matches, which translates to a win rate of 40.90%. He also has 10527 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 6.13.

Ankush has secured 119 wins from 887 solo matches and has a win rate of 13.41%. With 2488 kills in the mode, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

Ankush has played 7 games in the new ranked season and has won 6 of them. He has a win rate of 85% and boasts 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 37.

Comparison

Since the new ranked season has just begun, it is not possible to compare the ranked stats of Total Gaming and Ankush since both content creators have not played enough games yet.

However, if we look at the lifetime stats of the players, Ankush Free Fire has the edge over Total Gaming. The former has a better win rate and a higher K/D ratio in solo, duo as well as squad games.

Advertisement

Also Read: Total Gaming vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?