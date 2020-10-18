Ajjubhai vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation in Garena Free Fire has become a viable and well-paying career option thanks to this game’s popularity. Ajjubhai is a renowned YouTuber from India, while M8N is an ‏Egyptian content creator who both play Free Fire. Both have awe-inspiring in-game for which the game’s community admires them.

In this article, we compare the stats of both players.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has played 9313 squad matches and got better of his foes in 2417 games, which equates to a win ratio of 25.95%. He has secured 34172 kills for a fantastic win rate of 4.96.

Coming to duo matches, he has 299 Booyahs in 1587 games, having a win ratio of 18.84%. The YouTuber has bagged exactly 6200 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 4.81.

He has also featured in 880 solo matches and emerged victorious in 76 of them for a win percentage of 8.63%. With 2237 kills, the content creator has managed a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the famous content creator has played 57 squad matches and has 19 first-place finishes, which come down to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has also racked up 171 kills for an amazing K/D ratio of 4.50.

He has also played two solo matches and has 12 kills.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID number 608823917.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

M8N has played 11947 squad matches and triumphed in 1492 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 12.48%. He has notched up 37426 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 3.58.

He has also participated in 2983 duo matches and clinched 764 games, having a win rate of 25.61%. The YouTuber has a remarkable K/D ratio of 5.28 and has registered 11725 kills.

The streamer has also finished first in 213 solo games out of 1258 played, equating to win ratio of 25.61. He has amassed 4076 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

M8N has played in 22 squad matches in the Ranked Season 18 and is yet to win a game, but has 71 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.23.

The content creator has two Booyahs in seven duo matches, in the process killing 18 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

M8N has also played one solo match and has three kills.

Comparison

When we look at numbers and ignore the fact that both play in different regions, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime squad matches. M8N has an edge in lifetime solo and duo stats on both the fronts, i.e. K/D ratio and win rate.

When we take a look at the stats of the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has a higher win percentage and K/D ratio in the squad mode. It is not possible to compare the stats of solo and duo matches since both haven't played sufficient matches.

