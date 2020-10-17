Sooneeta vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sooneeta and Vincenzo are two of the most famous faces in the Free Fire community. The former is a renowned content creator and professional player for Team Lava. Vincenzo, meanwhile, has a vast fanbase and plays professionally for Legends.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, and her in-game name is TL-SOONEETA.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has participated in 16730 squad matches and triumphed in 3977 games, which comes down to a win rate of 23.77%. She has grabbed 37253 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 2.92.

In the duo mode, she has played 1830 matches and has 284 first-place finishes, notching 3272 frags and maintaining a win rate of 15.51%, apart from a good K/D ratio of 2.12.

The successful YouTuber also has 61 Booyahs in 853 solo matches for a win percentage of 7.15%. In this process, she has killed 1315 foes at a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

The Ranked Season 18 began just yesterday, and she has played 28 squad matches, with a win rate of 46.42%. The streamer has claimed 13 wins and 91 kills against for a fantastic K/D ratio of 6.07.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number 437144862, and his in-game name is LE VINCENZO.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has played 18339 games in the squad mode, getting the better of his opponents on 3313 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 18.06%. With 66837 kills, he has managed an incredible K/D ratio of 4.45.

The YouTuber has also played 1706 duo matches and has bagged 298 games for a win percentage of 17.46%. Vincenzo has secured 4993 kills for an amazing K/D ratio of 3.55.

Apart from this, the content creator has clinched 100 solo games from 1127 matches, translating to a win rate of 8.87%. He has also registered 2813 frags and has a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has featured in 25 squad games in the Ranked Season 18. He has emerged victorious in two matches with a win percentage of 8%, also accumulating 110 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.78.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both players play in different regions, and hence, comparing their stats is slightly tricky. However, if we look at the raw facts and figures, Sooneeta has a better win rate in lifetime squad matches. Vincenzo is ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in solo and duo matches and has a better K/D ratio in squad mode.

The season has just begun, and both the YouTubers have played a decent amount of squad games. When we compare the stats of these matches, Sooneeta has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate.

