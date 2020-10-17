Amitbhai vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, and Sooneeta are two renowned Free Fire content creators. They are quite popular amongst the community and have millions of subscribers. Many players look up to them for their impeccable skills and fantastic gameplay.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has played 6871 squad games and has 1989 Booyahs at a win rate of 28.94%. With over 17815 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.65.

He has featured in 3714 games and stood victorious in 668 of them, translating to a win ratio of 17.98%. The streamer has notched up 9561 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.14.

The YouTuber has also played 3019 solo games and registered 247 wins, maintaining a win percent of 8.18%. In the process, he has killed 6591 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

As the ranked season began just yesterday, Desi Gamers has played only a few matches. He has appeared in 48 squad games and triumphed in 17 games with a win percent of 35.41%.

He hasn’t played any solo and duo games.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sooneeta has played 16720 squad games and bagged 3974 wins with a win ratio of 23.76%. She has racked up 37236 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Coming to the duo mode, she has secured 284 wins from 1830 games for a win rate of 15.51%. With a K/D ratio of 2.12, the streamer has 3272 kills.

The content creator has played 853 solo games and got the better of her foes in 61 of them, translating to a win percent of 7.15%. She has accumulated 1315 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, she has played only 19 squad games and bagged 11 wins, maintaining a win rate of 57.89%. The YouTuber has 80 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. But when we compare their lifetime stats, Desi Gamers is ahead in all three modes in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as the new season has just started. In the squad mode, Sooneeta is relatively better.

