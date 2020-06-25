How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update

The PUBG Mobile Lite Beta 0.18.0 Update has been rolled out, days before the official update will hit the global servers

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update is 588 MB and requires 1 GB of free storage.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update Download (Image Credits: Shaikh's Creations)

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta update has been rolled out, days before the new update hits the global servers. The new update will bring a new 1st Anniversary Lobby, new character, popularity feature, and a bunch of other latest additions.

The players can download the Beta Update and try out these features before the update is released officially. We have provided the link to download the Beta Update on your devices below.

Steps to Download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update (Image Credits: Guru Ghantal)

The 0.18.0 Beta Update is available for download only for Android devices because the game has not yet been released on the iOS platform. Follow the steps given below to download the beta update.

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update: https://bit.ly/3eypWxU

If you're unable to download from the previous link, please click here: https://bit.ly/3dx6dx6

Download the Beta Update from the above link. Navigate to the download folder and open the APK downloaded file. The size of the beta update is 588 MB and requires at least 1 GB of free space in the device. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Click on the 'Install' option after going back. The installation process will take up to 5-10 minutes, depending on your phone and its performance. After completion of the installation, open the PUBG Mobile Lite Beta app and 'Sign In' using the 'Guest' account. In case you get an installation error, try downloading the update again.

There is no need to uninstall the global PUBG Mobile Lite application from your device. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update is expected to be rolled out between 5th July and 10th July, although the developers have not yet revealed the exact release date.

