How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update APK?

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update will be released globally on 22nd July 2020 and the latest update will add a new TDM map (Ruins), popularity feature, new lobby and much more.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update will be available to download from the App Stores and the official patch notes have also been released. The in-game servers will not be taken down for maintenance and the update size will be 330 MB.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update

Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update on your Android device after it is released:

Open the Google Play Store on your device. Search 'PUBG Mobile Lite' in the search bar. Click on the first result from the list. You will see an update option on the screen. Click on the update option. The download may take time, depending on the internet connection. After the completion of the download, it will take 2-3 minutes for the update to get installed on your phone.

The players who update the game will receive two outfit coupon scraps as a reward. Here is the official announcement made by the officials regarding the update:

We are releasing a new update and we would inform you that the servers will not be taken offline for maintenance during this time. The update is scheduled for maintenance from 1:00 to 8:00 on 21 July (UTC +0). The actual time servers come back online may be earlier or later, depending on the situation.

Please plan accordingly and find a stable network connection to download the new version. Players who already have the game installed will need 330 MB of free space but will not need to download the game again. After maintenance is complete, the new version will be available on app stores starting 22 July.

