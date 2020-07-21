PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update patch notes: New Ruins location, P90 SMG and winner pass update

PUBG Mobile Lite has finally shared the 0.18.0 update details, which include the confirmed release date, update size, version and time. The 0.18.0 update will also bring in a host of new features and additions, which will significantly improve the gaming experience of players.

As per officials, the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will be officially released on 22 July, and on the same day, the first-anniversary celebration of the game will also begin. As already announced, the size of the update will be around 338MB.

The patch notes for the same are also listed in the announcement post, and let's take a look at the list of new features.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update patch notes

Image via Android Police

Added Varenga: Ruins

New landscape in Varenga

Vaulting action

TDM Ruins is online!

Unique urban area design

Sliding action

New SMG: P90

Advertisement

First anniversary

New icons and background

Spawn Island fireworks

Winner pass update

Vouchers and exclusive sales

Gifts and gift request feature

System update

Space gifts

Better lobby air drops

There is a ton of other features and fixes with this update, which will soon be introduced with the latest update.

Update announcement

Update announcement snippet

We are releasing a new update and we would to inform you that the servers will not be taken offline for maintenance during this time. The update is scheduled for maintenance from 1:00 to 8:00 on 21 July (UTC +0). The actual time servers come back online may be earlier or later depending on the situation. Please plan accordingly and find a stable network connection to download the new version. Players who already have the game installed will need 330 MB of free space but will not need to download the game again. After maintenance is complete, the new version will be available on app stores starting 22 July.

The 0.18.0 update for PUBG Mobile Lite will be rolled out gradually for everyone, and players can update the game by following this link.