PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update release date announced officially

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will soon go live, and the release date for the same has been announced officially. The much-awaited update will bring a host of new features and additions to the game. The game will also be celebrating its first anniversary with the release of the latest update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update's confirmed release date

The staff team of the game recently confirmed that the upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will be officially released on July 22. Apart from the release date, they also mentioned the exact release time of the update.

Also read: Best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can download the latest update after a short maintenance between 0100 UTC (0630 IST) and 0800 UTC (1330 IST). Once the maintenance is completed, the update will be rolled on to Google Play Store.

Here's the official announcement post:

We are releasing a new update and we would to inform you that the servers will not be taken offline for maintenance during this time. The update is scheduled for maintenance from 1:00 to 8:00 on 21 July (UTC +0). The actual time servers come back online may be earlier or later depending on the situation. Please plan accordingly and find a stable network connection to download the new version. Players who already have the game installed will need 330 MB of free space but will not need to download the game again. After maintenance is complete, the new version will be available on app stores starting 22 July.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update features

Advertisement

Players are pretty excited for the upcoming patch update, and to cool down their excitement levels, PUBG officials have announced the official 0.18.0 update patch notes. Here's the list of features:

Added Varenga: Ruins

New Landscape in Varenga

Vaulting action

TDM Ruins is online!

Unique urban area design

Sliding action

New SMG: P90

First Anniversary

New icons and background

Spawn island fireworks

There are tons of other features and fixes with this update, which you can soon find in the game.