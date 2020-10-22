How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 new update: Step-by-step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, made explicitly for users who own low-end devices. The game sees 60 players parachuting onto an island and battling it out till the last team remains.

The game's developers regularly roll out updates to keep the users engaged. The latest 0.19.0 update came out around a month ago and introduced the ‘Survival Till Dawn’ game mode and two new vehicles.

In this article, we discuss the steps to download the 0.19.0 update.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 new update: Step-by-step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Lite players need to have the APK file in order to install the game. Following are the steps by which they can download the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and press the download button. You can also click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Next, enable the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

(You can skip this step if already done)

Step 3: Players would then have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, you can launch the game.

Tips

#1 The size of the APK file is 566 MB. Therefore, the players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device.

#2 Check whether the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option is enabled on your device.

#3 Close all the background applications if you are downloading the file using mobile data. It is always recommended to download it using a stable internet connection.

