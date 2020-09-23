How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 updated version (APK+OBB): Step-by-step guide and installation tips

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile and is equally as popular as the original mobile battle royale sensation.

The game, published by Tencent Games, is specially made for low-end devices and enables players to get the same battle royale experience at a high frame rate. To keep the players hooked to the game, the developers frequently release updates and provide new content with every version.

The latest 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite was released a few days back, bringing exciting additions like Survive Till Dawn mode, Mirado vehicle and more.

Here's a guide to downloading the updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 updated version APK and OBB file download: Step by step guide and tips

You don’t need an OBB file to update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite; the APK file alone will get the job done.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 updated version APK: Click here.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK.

Step 1: Download the APK from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option. If you haven't done so already, follow these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, log in to your account and enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

Tips

#1 The size of the APK file is 565 MB. So, you must ensure that you have sufficient free storage space on your device.

#2 If you encounter an error message stating, ‘there was an error parsing the package’, you can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

#3 Close all the background applications if you are downloading the game using your mobile data.

