BC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite, which boasts a variety of cosmetics that players can avail using this payment option. The users, however, have to spend out of their own pockets to acquire BC, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone.

So, they look for alternative means by which they can procure this in-game currency at no cost. In this article, we discuss some means that can be used to get BC for free in the game.

How to get Free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite global version in 2020

Players must note that getting something for free isn’t just a matter of clicks, and that they have to complete various tasks to acquire them. On that note, here are some ways to get BC for free:

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted mobile applications. Players have to complete simple surveys to get Google Play Credits, which can later be used to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile lite. The payout per survey varies from user to user.

#2 GPT websites

The users can use several GPT websites like Swagbucks, GrabPoints, PrizeRebel, and Idle-Empire. They are required to complete tasks and other offers to get points that they can then utilise to redeem several rewards. The payout option varies from region to region. If the Google Play Gift Card is not available, then players can cashout as PayPal money and purchase the in-game currency.

#3 GPT apps

Similar to GPT websites, players have to complete offers and tasks, like surveys and quizzes, to get points on these applications. Various rewards can be redeemed using these points by the players, including getting BC. The payout option will vary depending upon the country of the users.

Some of the most popular GPT Apps are: Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, and Clickloot.

Players mustn’t rely on the usage of illegal applications and tools like unlimited BC generators, as they are against the ToS of PUBG Mobile Lite. If users are found guilty, their account will be permanently banned.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download these games.