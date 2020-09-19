The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite released the 0.19.0 update on 17th September. The much-awaited update brought in several changes into the game including the Survive Till Dawn game mode and new vehicles. Several bugs and glitches were also fixed in this update.

Players can directly update the game from Google Play Store, TapTap and other stores or by using the APK file of the game. In this article, we provide you with the download link of the PUBG Mobile Lite new update.

PUBG Mobile Lite new update global version download link in September 2020

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile lite new update global version download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 565 MB, so players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their device.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite new update

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link provided above.

Alternatively, players can also download the APK from the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: After the file is downloaded, enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option. If you haven't done so already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you can log in your account and now enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Lite.

If you encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, then you can consider downloading the APK again and follow the steps as mentioned above.