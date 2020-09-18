The much-awaited 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite was finally rolled out yesterday, at 6:30 AM UTC. The latest version has introduced several exciting features, including the zombie mode. Many bugs and glitches have also been fixed in the game.

PUBG Mobile lite 0.19 0 update global version size

As mentioned earlier, the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite arrived on 17th September 2020, at around 6:30 AM UTC. The players can download the latest version directly from the Google Play Store. They can also download it from TapTap or by using an APK file.

The size of the latest update is roughly around 535 MB. The users are advised to update the game as soon as possible, since the older version of the game doesn’t support matchmaking with the newer version.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update from TapTap

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

Follow the steps given below to update PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from the official website. You can also click this link to visit the site.

Step 2: Open the application and look for PUBG Mobile Lite using the search bar.

PUBG Mobile lite on TapTap

Step 3: Click on the update button.

(Note: Players who already have the game downloaded on their smartphones will find the update option in the game itself)

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

The players can also download the APK from the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

