How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 latest update on Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most famous battle royale games, owing to its minimal system requirements. According to the game's official website, it will operate on devices with 1 GB of RAM.

The game is available solely for Android devices and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Players may also get the 0.21.2 version by downloading the APK file from the official website and installing the in-game patch.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 update

In order to obtain the latest version of the game, users must first download the PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 APK file from the official website of the game. The patch will then be available for download within the game. Users can follow the steps given below to do it:

Step 1: Players can begin by heading over to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. Alternatively, they can access it via the link provided below:

Website: Click here

Players must download the APK Download button to get the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Following this, players must click the APK Download button to download the APK.

PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 APK is about 674 MB in size. There will be another in-game patch that weighs about 153 MB. Hence, users must see that there is enough free storage available on the device before proceeding forward.

Step 3: Players should install the APK file, but they must ensure that the "Install from Unknown Source" option has been enabled before.

Players should download the 153.16 MB patch to get the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Once 0.21.0 APK has been installed, players can open the game. When a dialog box appears on the screen asking users to download the update, click the update button.

Step 5: Once the patch is complete, users will have to restart the game to see the new content.

Players can sign in and enjoy the 0.21.2 version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 6: Players can log in as usual and enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version.

If the game is stuck in a loop update, players can repair the client.

If there is an error during the installation of APK, players may download it again from the official website and follow the steps again.

