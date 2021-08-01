How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version update on Android

PUBG Mobile Lite was designed so that even basic mobile devices can provide a simplified battle royale experience. The game is well-received since it simply needs a minimum level of specifications and offers intense and quick gameplay.

The new 0.21.2 update was launched a few days back, and players can be downloaded as a patch within the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2

You may download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 from the official website and then update it in-game to get the most up-to-date version. The steps for this have been provided below:

Step 1: You can first visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website. Here is the URL you can use.

Click on "APK Download" to get PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Next, you should tap the "APK download" button to get the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version.

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK is around 674 MB. On the other hand, you will also have to download around 153 MB of the in-game patch. To ensure sufficient free storage space is available on your device for installation.

Step 3: After the download is complete, enable the "Install from unknown source" option and install the file.

Step 4: Then, you can open the game. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to download a 153 MB update.

You should download the 153.16 MB update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: Once the update is complete, you will have to restart the game to see the new content. You will get the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

You can login to enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

You can log in to your ID and enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version. The new season of Winner Pass has also started today.

If you face an error message during installation, it states there was an error parsing the package. You can redownload the APK file from the website and then follow the steps mentioned above again.

Edited by Srijan Sen