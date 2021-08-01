PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 Winner Pass release time, free WP rewards, end date, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass is one of the most effective methods of acquiring cosmetics such as emotes, sets, skins, and other items. Each month, the developers make a new pass available to the players. It is now possible to purchase the Season 27 Winner Pass, which began today, August 1st.
This includes a fresh set of prizes, and players must perform various missions to progress through the pass and acquire them.
Free WP rewards and details about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 Winner Pass
Release time and end date
As previously stated, the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 27 Winner Pass has commenced on August 1st, i.e., today at around 7:30 a.m. IST (+5:30 UTC). It will run for the whole month of August and come to a close on August 30th, as stated in the RP section.
As it has been in the previous seasons, Winner Pass Season 27 will be available in two paid versions: the Elite Upgrade, which will cost 280 BC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus, which will cost 800 BC.
Free WP rewards
WP Rank 1: 500 BP
WP Rank 2: 50 Silver
WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Rank 5: Dhamaka Crackers Hat
WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Rank 9: 65 Silver
WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 27)
WP Rank 12: 65 Silver
WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card
WP Rank 15: Notes of Affection Parachute
WP Rank 17: 120 Silver