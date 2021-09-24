How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta version on low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched specifically for medium-range low-end Android devices. The compact version of PUBG Mobile retained its performance while compressing the graphics that made the game compatible on most devices.

Since its release, PUBG Mobile Lite has received consistent updates every couple of months. The latest version of the game is the 0.22.0 beta update which is now available for all Android Smartphones.

Players can now download the beta version from PUBG Mobile Lite's website to enjoy new features and improvements in the game.

Follow these steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta

The current season is ending after September 2021 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 1. Players should directly head to the website of PUBG Mobile Lite to download the beta version by clicking here.

Players can directly download the beta version on the phone from the given link (Image via web.gpubgm.com)

Step 2. Tap on "Click to download the new version" and download the 757 MB file. Players should have a decent network quality and enough space.

Step 3. After the download is complete, gamers should tap on the downloaded file and install the file. Click on "install from unknown resources" if prompted.

Step 4. Players can launch the application once the installation is complete. The latest version will read 0.22.1.15591.

Step 5. Players will have to choose a new character and nickname with a guest login.

They can log in with the guest account to explore the new features of the beta version. Players can re-download and re-install the game if any error occurs.

Players can download the current version of the game directly from the Google Play Store (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite/Google Play)

Currently, PUBG Mobile is running the 0.21.2.15011 version and Winner Pass Season 28. The WP S28 is set to culminate on September 30, 2021. Hence, players should grind harder if they haven't got rewards.

In addition to that, the current Tier season of PUBG Mobile Lite will also end in October.

