How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 latest global version beta APK on Android

PUBG Mobile Lite is among the leading battle royale games in the mobile segment. It is only available on Android and has medium system requirements, making it accessible to players with low-end devices.

Generally, prior to the release of an update, the game's developers release a beta version for players to test the new content. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta was launched a few weeks ago, and users can experience the beta version by downloading it using the APK file on the official website.

A guide to installing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta version

You can download and install the new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta on your Android device by following the instructions below:

Step 1: You should download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta from its website. The link given below will redirect you to the download page.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta APK download link: Click here

You must download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file on this website

The APK file is approximately 1001 MB in size, so make sure you have enough storage space on your smartphone before downloading it.

Step 2: You must toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on your device if it isn't enabled to avoid any error. Once this is complete, you may install the APK file.

Step 3: After the installation process is complete, you need to boot up the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta application.

You can press the "Guest" option to login into the PUBG Mobile Lite beta (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: You can log in as a "Guest" and take a look around at the new features and content included in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta version.

You can consider re-downloading the file for PUBG Mobile 0.22.0 and follow the steps mentioned above if an error shows up during the installation process.

The newly added content in the beta is mostly the gun skins. You can watch the video for further details of the cosmetics.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile Lite is presently banned in India, it is advised that players from the country avoid installing and downloading it on their devices.

