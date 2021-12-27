How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK on low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily created to accommodate part of the enormous fan base of the franchise that does not own a device capable of running PUBG Mobile smoothly. The game is available on the Android platform and garnered fantastic support from the players. Among the key reasons for its success are the low hardware requirements and a fast-paced gameplay experience.

Contrary to PUBG Mobile, the Lite version does not enjoy a regular update cycle, and the game’s last major patch was released more than three months ago. It mainly focused on the upgradeable gun skins and featured plenty of them. The developers have recently launched a minor update that can be downloaded within the game.

Guide to play PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version

Users who already have the 0.22.0 version installed on their device simply need to click the OK button when prompted to download the latest update within the game. On the other hand, those who have not installed the 0.22.0 version yet may follow these steps:

Step 1: The developers have officially provided the APK file for the 0.22.0 version of the official website. Thus, gamers do not need to search for it on third-party applications/websites.

Users can start by accessing the webpage by utilizing this link.

The download the APK file by clicking the APK download button (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: The next step requires users to install the file they have just downloaded. Players must enable the Install from Unknown source option when prompted.

Step 3: Upon completion of the installation, gamers can boot up PUBG Mobile Lite. A dialog box will be displayed that asks gamers to download the patch.

Following the installation of the update, players can sign in as usual to play the game. They may face an error during the installation due to an incomplete APK file. In such cases, they can redownload the APK from the official website.

Size

The in-game update is around 192 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file size is 714 MB, and players will need an additional 192 MB to migrate to the 0.22.1 version. As a result, readers should keep this in mind before proceeding with the installation.

Edited by Siddharth Satish