How to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.1 APK file on 2GB RAM android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite has carved itself a niche in the mobile market by catering to those who lack the necessary device requirements to run the standard version. The key reason for its popularity is that the developers have worked hard to ensure that the game runs smoothly on low-end devices.

There have been no significant updates in previous months, and gamers have been enjoying the Winner Pass that comes at the start of each month. The most recent major update, 0.22.0, was released in September 2021. Since then, only a minor patch, 0.22.1, was made available and it only included new gun skins.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and users from the country should avoid downloading it. They can play BGMI instead.

Guide to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1

Since the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK file is not directly available on the official website, users can install the older version (0.22.0) through the APK and download the update within the game. The detailed instructions for installing the latest version of the game are given below:

Step 1: Users should head over to the PUBG Mobile Lite website, where they can find the APK file for the game. Clicking on this link will redirect readers.

Step 2: Once individuals have reached the respective website, they can press the ‘APK Download’ option.

Step 3: After the file is on their devices, gamers can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and then proceed to install the game.

The file that users will download is about 714 MB in size, and they will also have to download a 192 MB in-game patch. Players should ensure that there is enough space on their device before proceeding.

Update the game to enjoy the latest version (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: The user can then open the game and complete the required in-game patch to enjoy the 0.22.1 version.

If players encounter a parsing issue during the APK file installation process, they should try reinstalling the game. If this does not resolve the issue, they may need to return to the website and download the file.

