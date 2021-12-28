PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.1 update APK download link and new features revealed

Two primary factors driving the popularity of PUBG Mobile Lite are lower device specifications and frequent updates. Users typically wait for newer versions of the game that add more features alongside several unique content.

The developers recently incorporated an in-game update that introduced the 0.22.1 version of the battle royale title. Players who have the 0.22.0 update on their devices can access it directly by opening the game. It is sized at 192.33 MB, so users must have sufficient storage space to proceed with the update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading it and play BGMI instead.

Download link and other details of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update

Features

In general, updates add loads of new content. However, 0.22.1 was just a minor in-game patch that incorporated some gun skins. The skins made available were the Glided Jade Dragon and Outlawed Fantasy.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 will likely be released in the coming months and will bring many more features to the game.

Download

As previously stated, those who have 0.22.0 installed on their devices will only have to complete an in-game update to get the 0.22.1 iteration. However, in case the user does not have the game, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: To download the APK file for version 0.22.0, gamers must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 2: Once on the website, they can begin the download process by clicking the 'APK Download' button.

Clicking on this icon will start the APK file download (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Note: Since this APK file's size is 714 MB, players will need enough storage space on their devices before attempting the installation.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, the users can enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting and continue with the installation.

This is the in-game update that needs to be completed (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Finally, they can launch PUBG Mobile Lite and finish the in-game update for the 0.22.1 version.

If a parsing error occurs while installing the APK file, players can reinstall the game to solve the problem. In case that doesn't work, they can download the file again and repeat the steps outlined above.

Edited by Siddharth Satish