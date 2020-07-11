How to download PUBG Mobile Season 14 Update

Here is a guide on how to download PUBG Mobile's Season 14 update on both Android and iOS devices.

The Season 14 update will be released on 14th July 2020 and will bring a bunch of outfits, emotes and rewards.

How to download PUBG Mobile Season 14 Update (Image Credits: Classified YT)

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is set to be released on 14th July 2020 after the release of the 0.19.0 Update. The Season 13 RP section will close on 12th July 2020, and players won't be able to complete missions until it is reopened.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Update Download

PUBG Mobile's Season 14 update can be downloaded after its release using the following steps:

Open the PUBG Mobile app on your Android or iOS device.

On the loading screen of the game, there will be a small in-game update displayed. The update will start getting downloaded automatically.

It can take around two minutes to download, and the previously-locked RP section will get unlocked automatically.

Click on the Royale Pass (RP) icon on the main screen of the game and start completing Season 14 missions!

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Free & Paid RP Rewards

Season 14 Rewards List (Image Credits: LuckyMan)

Night Commander Set & Butcher of Stalber -S1897: Unlocks at RP 1

Unlocks at RP 1 Night Commander Headgear: Unlocks at RP 5

Unlocks at RP 5 Like Emoji (Cheer Park Only) & Speed Demon Ornament: Unlocks at RP 10

Unlocks at RP 10 Provoke Emote (Cheer Park Only): Unlocks at RP 15

Unlocks at RP 15 The PUBG Life Emote & Rose Unicorn Helmet: Unlocks at RP 20

Unlocks at RP 20 Drop the Base - Pan & Adore Emoji: Unlocks at RP 25

Unlocks at RP 25 Fatal Cry Parachute & Iron Rose Set: Unlocks at RP 30

Unlocks at RP 30 Iron Rose Headgear: Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Blazing Dawn Plane Finish: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Royale Pass Avatar (Season 14): Unlocks at RP 45

Unlocks at RP 45 Sharktooth - M16A4 & Drop the Bass Grenade: Unlocks at RP 50

Unlocks at RP 50 Black Commander Set: Unlocks at RP 60

Unlocks at RP 60 Black Commander Headgear: Unlocks at RP 65

Unlocks at RP 65 Firefighter Backpack: Unlocks at RP 70

Unlocks at RP 70 Avian Tyrant Avatar (Season 14): Unlocks at RP 75

Unlocks at RP 75 Avian Tyrant - M416: Unlocks at RP 80

Unlocks at RP 80 Avian Tyrant Set Exclusive Emote: Unlocks at RP 85

Unlocks at RP 85 Avian Tyrant Headgear: Unlocks at RP 90

Unlocks at RP 90 Avian Tyrant Mask: Unlocks at RP 95

Unlocks at RP 95 Avian Tyrant Set: Unlocks at RP 100

You can get a glimpse of PUBG Mobile Season 14 rewards in the following video:

