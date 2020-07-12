How to download Watch Dogs 2 for free

Ubisoft is giving away Watch Dogs 2 for free for PC players who tune into the Ubisoft Forward Event while logged into their Uplay account.

Watch Dogs 2 is one of Ubisoft's most underrated titles, and an excellent game from start to end.

Watch Dogs 2

Ubisoft's releases this past decade have been somewhat of a roller-coaster. While some titles failed to meet expectations, several others like Watch Dogs 2 were severely overlooked.

Watch Dogs 2 is one of Ubisoft's most underrated titles this past decade. This is mainly due to the fans' disappointment with the original Watch Dogs from back in 2014.

The game was greatly overlooked as fans did not expect the franchise to deliver on the expectations that Ubisoft had garnered before the 2014 release. However, Watch Dogs 2 was a fantastic game that was enjoyable from start to end.

Watch Dogs 2 ditched the self-serious, grim tone of the original, and adopted a more light-hearted tone in the sequel. It looks like Ubisoft is doubling down with the tone with Watch Dogs Legion, the next game in the franchise.

Ubisoft is giving PC players a treat in the Ubisoft Forward event planned for tonight (12 July/13 July India).

Download Watch Dogs 2 for free by watching the Ubisoft Forward Event

In a bid to build up anticipation for Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft is offering Watch Dogs 2 for free for the PC.

Players can claim their free copy by tuning into the event tonight, and logging into their Uplay account. They can create a Uplay account on Ubisoft's official website.

The best way to ensure your free copy of Watch Dogs is by watching the stream on the official website and log into their Uplay account. Uplay is a platform akin to Rockstar Social Club.

Link to the official Website, here.

The game will be made available to the player the day after the event, according to the Ubisoft FAQ section for the free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

