How to download Watch Dogs 2 for free on July 12

Players can claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on July 12.

The offer only stands for a limited period of time.

When Epic Games offered GTA 5 for free last time around, fans went crazy trying to claim a free copy of the game. The Epic Games Store even suffered severe technical problems as the surge of users overloaded the website.

Ubisoft is now set to follow in the footsteps of Epic Games as Watch Dogs 2 is going to be available for free during the Ubisoft Forward pre-show on July 12.

This news came to light when Ubisoft recently posted a teaser of their upcoming showcase: Ubisoft Forward: Line-Up Reveal | Ubisoft [NA]. In the middle of the teaser, a small part of the video revealed text that read:

"Unlock Watch Dogs 2 Free on PC!"

The event will take place on Sunday, July 12 and will begin at 11 AM PDT/7 PM BST. According to Indian time, the event will begin on July 13, 12:30 AM IST.

Let us now take a look at how players can claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

How to get Watch Dogs 2 for free on July 12

To get Watch Dogs 2 for free, log in to your Uplay account anytime after the pre-show or at the end of the main show. From there, one can receive a free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

Can you keep it for forever?

Yes, the game can be kept in your library forever after it has been successfully claimed during the event. However, it is important to note that the offer only stands for a limited period of time.