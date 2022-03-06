How to drift in Gran Turismo 7

Players of Gran Turismo 7 are always looking for ways to increase their speed and gain an edge over their opponents. Being able to drift around tight corners will help players not only maintain more speed, but also better control.

Mastering the drift is something that will help them reach the top spot. Here is how players can drift and some tips on how to use it in Gran Turismo 7.

Learning how to use drift in Gran Turismo 7

In Gran Turismo 7, players are able to boost their car's performance in many ways. Extra speed, power and acceleration are all good things, but learning how to steer and drift is paramount to the success of a player if they want to not only beat the single player campaign, but be able to win against other players as well.

Drifting will take lots of practice

Maintaining proper speed and control during a turn is paramount to the success of a driver (Image via Polyphony Digital.)

A player who takes the time to master the drift will be a much better driver than one who does not practice. When a player uses a drift, it slows them down much less than simply braking before a corner, or not braking and careening off the course.

To perform a drift, players will want to head into the corner at a normal speed, but then apply the handbrake to start the drift.

Steering well is key in a drift

Players will want to be able to steer correctly while drifting, steering too much in either direction can see them either losing speed, stopping the drift, or crashing. None of those are good outcomes.

Lightly steering the car in corrective measures is better than huge sweeping movements which can affect the quality of the drift. Once players master the drift, they will see themselves maintaining more speed.

Keeping the speed going

Players who master the art of drifting will see their wins start to come more often. (Image via Polyphony Digital.)

When a player begins to get the hang of drifting, they will start to see their racing improve. Being able to come out of a corner with more speed than simply braking and slowing down before a turn will be much more beneficial to winning races.

If players continue to practice drifting and learn track layouts and where turns are, they can greatly increase their chances of winning the race.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul