How to earn clan war league medals in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a free multiplayer game in which players attack each other's bases in multiplayer battles and clan wars. While multiplayer battles are 1v1, clan war battles include the whole clan and all members join forces and fight together against rival clans.

Clan War League is a unique type of clan war in which eight clans compete in a tournament format for first place and are rewarded with medals based on their results. Books, potions, and resources such as Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir can be exchanged for these medals.

In this game mode, clans battle it out to collect the most stars, as this is the primary criterion for league rankings. They also gain a 10-star bonus for winning a war, in addition to the stars they already have. Anyone can see the standings of each clan in the League, as well as the scores of each war at any time throughout the League.

All war scores are combined to find a total war score and rankings are made according to it. Clans are rewarded with medals according to the final rankings.

Clans are grouped into leagues based on their Clan War League performance from the previous month. Clan War Leagues in Clash of Clans are as follows:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Crystal

Master

Champion

Each league is further divided into three sub-leagues, each of which awards participants a varying number of medals based on their position in the league. The highest number of medals awarded are to every Champion 1 league participant at 508 medals.

How To Earn Clan War League Medals?

Clan War League medals can be earned by simply participating in the league. Participation of players is necessary to be eligible to win medals. Players must also participate in wars and earn stars in order to win medals. If a player earns less than 8 stars, they receive a percentage of the total clan medals, for example, 70% if they earn 5 stars.

Players can also request medal bonuses in order to win more war medals, which can only be given out by co-leaders and leaders. Bonuses are given to players that perform very well in the Clan War League.

Finally, Clan War League medals are very useful for upgrading the base because they can be exchanged for potions, books, Elixir, Dark Elixir, Gold, and other items in Clash of Clans. As a result, players are advised to take part in the forthcoming Clan War League to earn medals.

