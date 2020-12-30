How to earn coins in Pokemon Go

Coins are the premium currency in Pokemon Go. Although there are a handful of items that players can obtain by spinning Pokestops, opening gifts, and completing tasks, permanent storage upgrades and avatar clothing can only be purchased using these Pokemon Go coins.

Earning coins in Pokemon Go

Technically, there are only two ways to obtain these coins in the game. Players can purchase these coins by using real money, or they can be obtained by controlling gyms.

Now, controlling gyms can be difficult because there are so many people battling it out to gain control of it.

To control a gym, all that players need to do is defeat the current Pokemon in the gym. That allows the winning player to place their own Pokemon in the gym in Pokemon Go.

For those who are new to the game, gyms are towering structures that are controlled by either of the three teams in Pokemon Go. These gyms are available from trainer level 5.

After placing their Pokemon in a gym, players can earn six coins in an hour, which translates to one coin every 10 minutes.

However, Niantic has capped the earnings at 50 coins in a day. This means that even though trainers can control up to 20 gyms at any given point in time, they can only receive 50 coins in a day.

There was a new system that was about to hit the game when it came to earning coins. Players could earn only 30 coins from defending gyms, while a few featured activities gave the players another 20 coins.

This test was initially rolled out in select parts of the world but was then rolled back soon after in October 2020, reverting to the gym system itself.

It's unclear if Niantic will be including these changes in the future updates with respect to earning coins in Pokemon Go. It did add a lot of other ways for players to earn coins in the game, especially for people who weren't living close to a gym.

But then again, this method was scrapped for some weird reason, and players can only hope that this method makes its way back to the game soon enough.