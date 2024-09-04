How to earn the EA FC 24 Cole Palmer and Ferland Mendy Make your Mark cards for free?

EA Sports has released the Pre-Season Draft Play objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the EA FC 24 Cole Palmer and Ferland Mendy Make your Mark cards for free. Both these items are elite-tier in their respective positions and were released earlier during the Festival of Football celebrations in Ultimate Team.

The Make your Mark promo featured boosted versions of players participating in the COPA America and EUROs tournaments. The roster contained some of the best cards in the game. The EA FC 24 Cole Palmer and Ferland Mendy Make your Mark cards are excellent examples of how overpowered these items were, and these cards can now be unlocked by playing UT Draft.

The EA FC 24 Cole Palmer and Ferland Mendy Make your Mark cards can be unlocked via the Pre-Season Draft Play objective

EA Sports has now added all the FUTTIES players into the Draft game mode, allowing fans to try out all the new items added to the game during the five-week event.

The EA FC 24 Cole Palmer and Ferland Mendy Make your Mark cards are extremely rare and expensive in the transfer market as they were not added into packs as part of the re-released batches, making the latest objective even better.

Palmer has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Pre-Season Draft Play objective involves both the online and offline variants of UT Draft, providing gamers with plenty of packs and player items as rewards for completing the various segments of the objective. These are all the rewards on offer as part of the challenges:

Play 1: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode to earn a Draft token pack.

Play 1 Draft: Play one Ultimate Team Draft match to earn a Draft Token pack.

Play 2 Draft: Play two Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 83+ x 2 players pack.

Play 4 Draft: Play four Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 83+ x 3 players pack.

Play 6 Draft: Play six Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 84+ x 4 players pack.

Play 10 Draft: Play 10 Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn the MYM Ferland Mendy card.

Win 3 Draft: Win three Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 83+ x 10 players pack.

Win 5 Draft: Win five Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 85+ x 3 players pack.

Win 8 Draft: Win eight Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 84+ x 10 players pack.

Win 3 Online: Win three online Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 85+ x 4 players pack.

Win 8 online: Win eight online Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 87+ x 4 players pack.

Mendy has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

By completing all these segments, gamers will earn both the EA FC 24 Cole Palmer and Ferland Mendy Make your Mark cards for free. These cards have the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles required to be end-game players on the virtual pitch, making the objective worth completing.

