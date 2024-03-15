How to earn the EA FC 24 Radamel Falcao Ultimate Birthday card for free?

EA Sports has released the second objective player of the Ultimate Birthday promo, with the EA FC 24 Radamel Falcao Ultimate Birthday card now going up for grabs. The veteran Colombian striker was once regarded as one of the best marksmen in the world and is currently playing for Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. His latest special card finally makes him usable on the virtual pitch.

The Ultimate Birthday promo follows a pattern of providing five-star boosts to either the weak foot or skill moves of the players included on the roster. The EA FC 24 Radamel Falcao Ultimate Birthday objective card now possesses an 88-rated special version with a five-star weak foot, as well as the Power Header and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ traits.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Radamel Falcao Ultimate Birthday objective

This is the second player objective to be released during this promo after the Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani objective set. However, the EA FC 24 Radamel Falcao Ultimate Birthday objective is much easier and quicker to complete, as it is similar to the objective players released during most promos, which can be unlocked by playing a few games in various Ultimate Team game modes.

The objective contains four segments, each with their own tasks and challenges. These are the stipulations mentioned in each of the segments:

Colombian Masterclass : Score seven goals using players from Colombia in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

: Score seven goals using players from Colombia in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) Play 12 : Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

: Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) Speedy Assist : Assist six goals using players with minimum 85 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

: Assist six goals using players with minimum 85 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) Spanish Festivities: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum three LALIGA EA SPORTS players in your starting eleven.

Not only can gamers unlock the EA FC 24 Radamel Falcao Ultimate Birthday card by completing these challenges, each segment of this set also offers some special packs and 500 seasonal XP each. This amounts to a total of 2000 XP that gamers can obtain, which will help them unlock better rewards in the latest season of Ultimate Team.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Radamel Falcao Ultimate Birthday objective?

The former Chelsea FC and Atletico Madrid striker has received an 88-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 87

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 55

Physicality: 84

He also has the Power Header and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ traits, as well as Chip Shot, Long Ball, Technical, First Touch and Trivela regular PlayStyles. This makes him a usable striker in the current meta of the game, making it a worthwhile objective for gamers to complete.